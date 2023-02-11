Inaugurates 13-member Judicial Panel to Probe Killing of 100 Vigilantes 

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari, has inaugurated a 13-member judicial commission of inquiry to probe the recent killing of over 100 members of the outlawed Yan-sakai (volunteers) group in some communities in Kankara and Bakori local government areas of the state.

The panel, according to a statement issued to journalists yesterday by Masari’s Director-General on New Media, Al-amin Isa, is headed by Hon. Justice A.B. Abdullahi, and is expected to investigate and determine the cause or causes of the killing in the affected local governments.

Other terms of reference of the judicial commission of inquiry include, inquire into, investigate, and determine the actual lives and properties lost in the killings and to ascertain the persons directly affected by the incident and identify groups or individuals directly connected or involved in the incident.

Members of the commission are also charged with the responsibility of ascertaining the roles played by such groups or individuals in instigating, aiding, and or abetting the incidence and make specific recommendations as to the appropriate action to be taken on those found to be responsible for the incident.

The statement read: “Suggest necessary assistance/aid to be required by the victims of the attack and families of the deceased victims, make suggestions on lawful approach to self-defense by citizens, make general or specific recommendations on long- and short-term measures to forestall similar future occurrences of such incidence in the state.

“The Commission shall have full powers and authority to hold hearings in public and or in camera and to receive oral or written evidences as the case may be. The Executive Governor directs that any Five (5) members of the Commission, one of whom shall be the Chairman, shall constitute its quorum.

“The Commission shall hold its first meeting in Katsina on 13th Day of February 2023 and thereafter at such place or places and upon such dates as the Chairman may determine. The commission is to submit its report to the Executive Governor in Katsina within three (3) weeks after the date of inauguration or within such extended period as the Governor allows in writing.”