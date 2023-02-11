FG Condoles  with Turkey On Earthquake that Killed Over  20,000 Persons

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja





Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has commiserated with the government of Turkey over an earthquake that has devastated the country and killed over 20,000 people.

The minister paid the condolence visit to the Turkish Ambassador to Nigeria, Hidayet Bayraktar, on behalf of the federal government.

She was accompanied by the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr. Nasir Sani Gwarzo, Director Humanitarian Affairs, Alhaji Ali Grema, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Ahmed Mustapha Habib and the Special Assistant to the President on Humanitarian Affairs, Group Captain Shehu Sadique.

She described the earthquake and its aftermath as devastating.

“We received with sadness the news of the devastating earthquake in your country. On behalf of the federal government, we are here to commiserate with you in this trying time. It is a natural disaster and unforeseen. We pray that families of the victims affected by the earthquake and especially those of the dead will find strength to bear the loss. This is very sad and devastating.

“The President, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari sends his condolences and prayers at this time. Once again, accept our condolences as we pray for the peaceful repose of lives lost in the disaster,” Farouq said.

Responding, the Turkish Ambassador, appreciated the government of Nigeria and the minister for their condolences and prayed for continued peaceful collaborations between the two countries.