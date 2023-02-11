Dolphin Swimming League Comes Alive Today at CIS

The third leg of season four of the Dolphin Swimming League will take place on today at the Children’s International School (CIS) in Lekki, Lagos.

Grange School, Ikeja has hosted the first two legs of the first private school inter-school swimming competition and top swimmers from the participating schools will converge on CIS for the third leg which precedes the final for season four of the annual tournament.

Principal of CIS, Stewart King said the school would be ready to welcome all the competitors. “It is always a privilege to host such events, but this is particularly the case after a period where, understandably, opportunities for inter school competitions have been limited. Competition amongst schools and pupils is a fundamental part of the education of each child imbued as it does qualities such as resilience, sportsmanship, leadership and teamwork,” he said.

Stewart added: “To the teams: The very best of luck to all you who have given up your time to train and compete for your schools. Strive hard for yourself and your teammates and be as equally vociferous in your celebration of others’ effort as much as their successes.”

According to the coordinator of the tournament, Oluseyi Oyebode, the essence of taking the tournament around the schools was to provide opportunities for the host school to improve their performance as well as engender friendship among the swimmers.

“We are excited that the tournament continues to grow in leaps and bounds as more schools are coming on board and we believe more are still going to come and be part of it. We are bringing new ideas in the event leg of the tournament and this third leg will not be an exception. We hope other schools will give Grange a chase for medals this weekend and we look forward to an exciting moment at CIS having hosted the event in the past,” he said.

Oyebode however, charged schools to arrive early for practice sessions before the event proper begins by 8:30 am as more than 50 events will be competed for as all eyes will be on the leading school Grange who will be hoping to continue their dominance at the event.

Rite Foods is the official sponsor of the league and they are hoping to excite the swimmers this weekend.