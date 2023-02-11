 Bwacha Re-Emerges Taraba  APC Guber Candidate

Wole Ayodele in Jalingo



Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has re-emerged as the Taraba State gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 11th March 2023 governorship election.

Bwacha was declared the winner of the rerun gubernatorial primary election by the Chairman of the Taraba State APC gubernatorial rerun primary election, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai (Rtd). after polling 778 votes to defeat his closest rival, Senator A.Y. Yusuf who polled 5 votes to come a distant second.

The primary election was held on Friday at the Shield Hotels in Jalingo and was witnessed by a mammoth crowd of APC supporters and officials including the State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Umar Mukhtar and the State Director of State Security Services.

The deputy governor of Kogi State, Chief Edward Onoja, who is a member of the electoral committee conducted the sorting and counting of the votes casted.

The Supreme Court had earlier nullified the gubernatorial primaries of the party held last year and ordered a rerun following a suite filed by one of the aspirants Chief David Sabo Kente.

The former COAS said that a total of Six aspirants including Chief David Sabo Kente, Senator Yusuf A. Yusuf, Engr Saleh Maman, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, Dr, Anthony Manzo and Mr. Danladi Kifasi contested for the ticket of the party ahead of the March 11 election although some of the aspirants had earlier pulled out of the election.

In his address shortly after he was declared winner, Bwacha urged all the supporters to work hard for the progress of the party during the election saying all hands must be on deck for the party to emerge victorious at all levels in the forthcoming elections.

He noted that with him on the ballot, those who had written off the party’s presidential candidate in the state would be shocked as he and other stakeholders of the party would work assidously to ensure APC wins the presidential election in the state.

He assured all the party supporters that he would go into the polls to emerge victorious saying it is evident that the people of the state are earnestly yearning for a change of government.

Also speaking on the occassion, the Chairman of the gubernatorial primary Appeal Committee, Lt. Gen. Lamidi Adeosun (Rtd) urged anybody who is not satisfied with the conduct of the election to come forward with such grounds just as he assured that his Committee would do justice to all concerned.

The party had adopted the Indirect mode of primaries for the conduct of the election which drew delegates from all the sixteen local government areas of the state as well as other party chieftains and loyalists.