Barcelona, Napoli, EPL Matches to Air on GOtv

Italian Serie A leaders, Napoli and Spanish LaLiga table toppers, Barcelona, will be aiming to extend their lead at the top of the table when they take on their opponents this weekend.

Victor Osimhen’s Napoli will aim to extend their lead when they face Cremonese on Sunday, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 8:35pm.

In the Spanish LaLiga, Barcelona will also be aiming to extend their eight points lead at the top when they travel to sixth placed Villarreal on Sunday. The match will be live on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv Channel 32), at 9pm.

Other week 21 LaLiga actions on GOtv include, Sevilla vs Mallorca today, live on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv Channel 32), at 6:30pm, followed by Valencia vs Athletic Club Bilbao on same channel at 9:30pm, while Celta Vigo vs Atletico Madrid will be live on SuperSport LaLiga (GOtv Channel 32), at 4:15pm on Sunday.

Today, Empoli will face Spezia, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 2:50pm, Roma will travel to Leece, showing on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33) at 5:50pm. Thirty-six times champions, Juventus, will face Fiorentina, live on SuperSport Select 1 (GOtv channel 33), at 5:50pm on Sunday.

In the English Premier League, Fulham will host Nottingham Forest, showing on SuperSport Football (GOtv channel 31), at 4pm today, while the Merseyside Derby between Liverpool and Everton will be live on the same channel at 9pm on Monday.