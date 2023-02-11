Again, Council Fingers Activities of Quacks to Daily Increase of Building Collapse in Nigeria 

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Council of Registered Builders of Nigeria (CORBON) has again fingered activities of quacks as the major contributor to increasing numbers of building collapse in the country.

The Council also urged Nigerians to as a matter of necessity stop encouraging the activities of quacks by patronising them on daily basis

Dr. Samson Ameh Opaluwa, the Chairman of Council, CORBON, stated this in Abuja during the induction ceremony of newly 373 registered professional builders.

Speaking shortly after the induction, Opaluwa noted that based on the building collapse crises, President Muhammadu Buhari in 2022, “charged them to end building collapse and the Council has taken steps to address that.”

According to him, “We set up nationally a Project Evaluation and Monitoring Unit. This is a unit that is deployed all over the country and manned by registered builders.

“This unit will ensure all buildings across the country meet quality specifications. They are also to monitor the practices on-site to conform with the National Building Code, and relevant laws setting up the arms of various professionals in the construction sector. They are also to ensure safe practice at the site and meet international conventions.

“Building collapses used to be in few locations but in the past year, we discovered building collapses were taking place all over the country and that meant that an emergency situation had arisen and we needed to take drastic steps to curb it,” he said.

The CORBON chairman who listed the four tools for every professional builder to include: “Programme or plan of work, construction methodology, project quality monitoring plan and project health and safety plan, however stressed that these requirements must be provided for the design state and follow through till the project is completed.”

He added that states have regulatory authorities that approve infrastructure development and every construction in those states thus, “the Project and Monitoring Unit must ensure these regulations are complied with.”

Speaking further on the newly inductees, he said: “373 new professional builders were added to the economy and it is the single largest induction since the inception of CORBON and what this means is that we are increasing the numbers of building professionals to the Nigerian economy space to compete with their foreign counterparts anywhere in the world.”

He however said that the council was working hard to reduce quackery to the lowest minimum in the country.