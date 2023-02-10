The Voice Nigeria S4: 2 Steals, 7 Saves on Waje’s Team 

By Vanessa Obioha

Team Waje kicked off the Knockout stage last Saturday with many breathtaking moments. The 12 talents took another shot to fame, this time around, having their fates decided by their coach. Although some did not meet expectations, some memorable performances evoked a standing ovation from the coaches. Such performances include Martin’s emotional rendition of Josh Groban’s famous inspirational song ‘You Raise Me Up’. From the first note, Martin captivated the coaches. It was only a matter of time before they were enveloped in the powerful aura of his vocals as it filled the studio.

“Your tone was right from start to end,” praised Praiz.

Waje could not be happier having Martins on her team, who seemed, for now, her winning talent.

David also mesmerised the coaches with his sensual delivery of Alicia Keys’ ‘Fallin’.

“Your tone is so magical, so rich,” said Niyola.

A proud Waje could not resist showing off the goosebumps his performance elicited to Coach Naeto C.

Deborah who gave a scintillating performance during her blind audition however gave an underwhelming performance at the Knockout. She performed ‘Am I Wrong’ by Nico and Vinz but her charisma and delivery did not impress Waje who sent her to the Danger Zone (a place reserved for talents whose performances did not impress their coaches). However, fate smiled at her as she was saved by Niyola who pressed the buzzer as she made her way to the Danger Zone. Therefore, making her a legit member of Niyola’s team.

She was not the only steal of the episode. Praiz also saved Stephen, who performed ‘Stuck on You’ by Lionel Richie.

Other saves of the evening included Tejiri, Faith, Chika, Matthew and Jochebel.

Unfortunately, Busayo, Emmanuel and Chris did not scale through. A tearful Waje bade them farewell while wishing them success in their music careers.

Tomorrow evening will see another coach take his/her team to the Knockout stage. Who will be saved by their coach and who will be stolen by other coaches?