Popular Juju Music Star,  Mega 99 Set to Storm US

Wave-making gospel/juju musician, Prince Abel Dosunmu, popularly known as Mega 99, is set to embark on a US tour.

The music tour, sponsored by a prominent promoter and CEO of Sammek Moments Arts and Cultural Entertainment, will see the award-winning star perform in 22 states in US. It would be the second time of Mega 99’s musical expedition in the United States of America.

New York, New Jersey, Washington DC and Maryland are some of the states the award-winning music star will be thrilling his numerous fans.

Apart from US, Mega 99 has also taken his creative style of juju music to London, Dubai and some other places abroad. He has remained a force to reckon with in his field.

His unique voice and stage craftmanship are some of the qualities that has endeared Mega 99 to many over the years. This also explains why he’s always a popular demand among his fans, both home and abroad. With his talent and achievements in the industry, Mega 99, no doubt, has proved his mettle as an internationally recognized musician. His huge fan base scattered all over the world is a testimony to that. That also explains why his US fans are eager to see him perform live.

Since his grand entry into the Nigeria’s music industry over a decade ago, Mega 99 has several hit albums and awards to his credit. Some of his albums include Money, Ona Ara, Weep Not, Thanksgiving, Victory At Last, Emajo Emayo, Mega Superstar, Appreciation, Fear Not, High praise, Ogomi Jekayemo, Journey Mercy, Prayer Point, This Is My Year, Temi Tope, and Olorire.

He has won several awards including Amen Award, City People Award, Yomafa Award, Fiban Award and MAAN Award.

As a matter of fact, Mega 99 is the only Nigerian musician to have won best juju artist of Yoruba Music And Films Awards, YOMAFA more than 8 times, as well as the City People Entertainment Awards.