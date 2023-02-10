  • Friday, 10th February, 2023

PDP No Threat to APC in Niger, Says Campaign DG

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not a threat to its victory in the forthcoming general election.

The Director-General of the Bago/Yakubu Governorship Campaign Directorate, Mr. Isah Sidi Rijau, made the declaration in Minna yesterday while addressing the opening of a two-day retreat organised for members of the directorate.

Rijau dismissed the euphoria associated with the PDP boasting that “we will win all the elections in a landslide.”

 “The PDP is not in any way a threat to our victory,” Rijau declared but asked members of the directorate not to be complacent, stressing that: “We need to put in more efforts to ensure all our candidates win all their elections.”

He said the essence of the retreat was to brainstorm and come up with strategies to be adopted for a successful campaign and elections.

One of the leaders of the party, Major Geberal Mohammed Garba (rtd) sued for peaceful campaign by its members, pointing out that: “We should not allow ourselves to be misled into going against the law.”

Garba said the retreat would come out with new strategies for the second phase of the presidential, national and state assemblies as well as governorship elections in the state.

