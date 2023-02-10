Messi’s Brother Apologises after Barca Rants

Lionel Messi’s brother has apologised after claiming that Barcelona are only famous because of the superstar Argentine forward.

The 35-year-old spent over two decades at the Nou Camp after starting in the academy before financial chaos surrounding the Spanish outfit forced him to leave as a free agent in the summer of 2021.

However, his brother, Matias, suggested Barca only became a globally recognised team because of Messi’s contributions at the club where he won 10 LaLiga titles and four Champions League trophies.

‘Whoever’s had the chance to go to Barcelona and see the museum, you can see that the museum is Messi.’

He then took to Instagram to apologise saying: ‘I want to apologise for what I said on social networks: I was just making jokes with my son and my friends.

‘How am I going to think that of a club as big as Barcelona and their history, which has given a lot both to my family and Leo?

‘For us, Catalonia is our second home and that is well known. I’m very sorry and I apologise to everyone, especially the Barcelona fans.’

His brother also said that the former Barcelona star will not be returning to the Nou Camp unless club president Joan Laporta is removed.

Messi, who recently starred for Argentina to win the World Cup, eventually joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain during the summer.

He has been constantly linked with a return since his contract expired, but Matias believes there is zero chance of that unless Laporta can be removed from his role.

He said: ‘I have a SPORT cutting that says “Messi should return to Barcelona” and I’ve put underneath it “Hahaha”.

‘We are not going back to Barcelona, and if we do, we are going to have a good clearout, kicking-out, among others, Joan Laporta who is ungrateful after all that Messi did for Barcelona.

‘People [in Barcelona] did not support him. People should have gone out to do a march or something, let Laporta leave and Messi stay. The Catalans are traitors.