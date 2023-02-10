Jubilation as Anthony Ewherido is Ordained as 5th Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Warri

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

There was wild jubilation among Catholic adherents yesterday Warri, Delta State, as Most Rev. Anthony Ewherido was ordained as the fifth Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Warri.

Bishop Ewherido succeeded Most Rev. John Okeoghene Afareha, who retired last year at the age of 75.

Ewherido, 62, was ordained and installed as bishop at an episcopal ordination and installation ceremony held at the Holy Martyr of Uganda Minor Seminary in Effurun.

Bishop Afareha, in his handing over sermon, urged the new bishop to make Christ the centre of all his doings.

He prayed to God to grant him the wisdom to steer his sheep in the ways of God, adding: “His Grace will abide by you as you assume the leadership of the church.”

Responding, the new bishop thanked Pope Francis for deeming him fit to serve God in higher capacity.

He solicited for the cooperation of all adherents in the journey to make the Catholic Church grow and spread in line with the expectation of the Pope.

The event, which was attended by 12 Catholic Bishops from across the country, was also witnessed by dignitaries from across the globe.

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, was represented by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Ovie Agas, while the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, and immediate-past state Governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, were also in attendance.

Also in attendance were the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori; former Minister of State for Education, Olorogun Kenneth Gbagi; member representing Ughelli North, Ughelli South and Udu federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Rev. Francis Waive; member representing Okpe, Sapele and Uvwie federal constituency at the House Representatives, Efe Afe.

Also present were traditional rulers, including the Ovie of Uvwie Kingdom, HRM Emmanuel Sideso, Abe I; Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III; Ovie of Ughelli, Oharisi III; the Ovie of Agbon Kingdom, HRM Michael Omeru, Ogurime-rime Ukori I; Okobaro of Ughievwen, HRM Matthew Egbi, Owahwa II; and Pere of Seimbiri Kingdom, HRM Charles Ayemi Botu.