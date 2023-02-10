HUAWEI BAGS DATA PRIVACY AWARD 2023



Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited has been conferred the Data Privacy Award by the Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) as the most pro-active company for capacity building/awareness on Data Privacy and Protection and for its exceptional dedication to safeguarding client data.



The Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC was also conferred the award of Pillar of Support together with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) and The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).



In his keynote address, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami stated that the bureau’s goal was to assure compliance rather than just punish, question, or look into agencies that disobeyed existing data protection laws. He cautioned both the public and private sectors to uphold the privacy and confidentiality of their data of their constituents and to serve as advocates for the Nigerian Data Protection Bill, Policy and regulation.



“We are honored to receive this recognition for our efforts to protect customer data,” said Deputy Managing Director of Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited, Mr. Osita Iweze. “We believe that data privacy is not just a legal requirement, but a moral obligation, and we will continue to work tirelessly to earn and maintain the trust of our customers and partners.”

Dr. Vincent Olatunji, the pioneer National Commissioner/ Chief Executive officer of the Nigeria Data Protection Bureau recognizes companies that demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting personal information, promoting transparency and providing secure data storage. In his opening speech, he recognized Huawei Technologies Company Nigeria Limited for its continuous assistance in implementing industry-leading security measures and for its unconditional, overarching, dedicated support towards the Bureau since its inception, thereby ensuring the smooth transition for the Bureau and seamless activity in its daily operations.



The 28th of January has been designated as World Privacy Day each year in order to promote data privacy policies among businesses, communities, schools, and countries.

Over 500 stakeholders from various sectors attended the first and second National Privacy Week events, which were organized by the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) in 2021 and 2022 respectively. The Nigerian Data Protection Bureau (NDPB) was founded in February 2022 to assume full responsibility for executing the NDPR and improve data protection and privacy in the nation, building on the momentum attained under NITDA and as such they have picked up the baton and lead the celebration of the Nigerian National Privacy Week 2023.



In his goodwill message, the Director General of the Voice of Nigeria (VON), Chief Osita Okechukwu said the establishment of the NDPB and its one year outstanding operation was an indication that businesses in Nigeria would prosper. “What we need is trust. The world is going digital and will never come back” he averred.