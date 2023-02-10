Frank Urges USA, UK, EU to Prevail on Buhari, INEC Not to Postpone Elections

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Timi Frank, has called on the European Union (EU), the United States of America (USA), and United Kingdom (UK) to prevail on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to postpone the forthcoming general election.



Frank in a statement yesterday, said there was a potent plot by those he described as, “enemies of democracy” to cause a postponement of the elections to enable them perfect their rigging strategies.

He said a recent media report that the APC was allegedly seeking postponement of the elections for four weeks had vindicated his position that the ruling party had commenced plot to derail the elections.

Frank alleged that APC Governors at the behest of Tinubu have been mobilised to blackmail INEC and Buhari to postpone the elections so as to enable them perfect their rigging plot.



He said: “It has become imperative for leaders of advanced democracies and defenders of freedoms like the USA, UK and EU, among others, to impress it on President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to succumb to APC’s blackmails, but to conduct the elections as scheduled.



“The purpose of calling for shift of date of elections is not in the interest of Nigerians, it is being motivated by their presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who used a similar method to emerge flagbearer of the party for 2023.”

Frank said it had become necessary for the international community to mount strong diplomatic pressure on the President not to heed the advice of naysayers because any posts would plunge the country into an unimaginable crisis.



He stressed that their intervention would not only ensure that the elections were held as scheduled, but would help save democracy in Nigeria.

He noted: “APC Governors have no right to complain that people in rural areas are suffering because of fuel and Naira scarcity since they are directly responsible for the pains and suffering in the first place.”

Frank pointed out that this was the very reason Nigerians wants the elections to hold as scheduled so they could end the tenure of this uncaring administration for good.



He added already the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had assured INEC that whatever logistics needed by INEC to conduct the elections would be provided to make conduct of the elections seamless.

“Why is it that it is only the ruling party that is crying over a policy which they initiated. They are not working to win the elections. They are working to steal the elections. That is why they need time,” Frank said.