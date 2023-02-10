Court Refuses to Set Aside Judgment Sacking PDP’s Eno

The controversy rocking the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Akwa Ibom State assumed another dimension as a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has refused to grant an application filed by Pastor Umo Eno and the PDP for an order to set aside the January 20 judgment of the court, which declared Hon. Michael Enyong as the authentic governorship candidate of the party in the state.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on January 20 sacked Eno as the party’s governorship candidate.

Delivering judgment in the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022, Fadima Aminu, the presiding judge, ordered the PDP to submit Enyong’s name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as its candidate.

While Eno and the PDP approached the Court of Appeal to appeal the judgment, they also filed a separate application at the Federal High Court seeking an order for stay of execution of its judgment.

At the resumed hearing of the application before the Federal High Court on Friday, the court refused to entertain PDP and Eno’s applications but rather ordered all parties to proceed and argue their case at the Court of Appeal since appeals have already been filed and pending before the appellate court.

The court adjourned till March 15 for update on the proceedings at court of Appeal.

Enyong, who is currently the member representing Uyo, Uruan, Nsit Atai and Ibesikpo Asutan at the House of Representatives, has maintained that he remained the governorship candidate of the PDP for the March 11 governorship election, despite the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party backing Eno.

Political watchers in the state hold the view that the ongoing internal battle and uncertainty in PDP over its governorship ticket may scuttle the chances of the party in Akwa Ibom with the election barely weeks away.