Bitget Expands Innovation Zone, Prioritizes on Exceptional Projects

Hamid Ayodeji

Bitget, the leading global crypto derivative exchange, announces to add AI (Artificial Intelligence), Arbitrum, and NFT zone listings to its Innovation Zone for users who would like to expose their crypto portfolio to related tokens in an early stage. The newly listed tokens will need to be regularly reviewed to ensure that the token adheres to Bitget’s platform standards, including trading volume, liquidity, the team, project development, and other criteria to keep the listing status active. The expanded Innovation Zone listings aim to assist users to discover quality digital assets and sift out disqualified tokens at the same time.



All digital assets listed in Innovation Zone are under regular review to ensure the tokens are progressing upward in the long run. Based on requirements in trading volume and liquidity, network or smart contract stability, team involvement, activeness of the community, any misconduct or negligence record, and so on, the token will be assessed for a rolling 60-day valuation period, and those that fail to meet the criteria will be delisted.



Within this week, 21 tokens had already been listed in the Innovation Zone, including seven AI-related and six Arbitrum-related tokens. Most of these newly listed tokens witnessed overwhelming enthusiasm from investors, with the greatest gain of 1263% for Future (AI), followed by 646% for Botto(BOTTO), and thirdly 450% for ArbInu (ARBINU), according to the data over the past week. Various trending artificial intelligence start-up projects such as SingularityNET (AGIX), Image Generation AI (IMGNAI), Artificial Liquid Intelligence (ALI), Oraichain (ORAI), and Future AI (AI), are also trading on Bitget’s platform now. And Blur (BLUR), the native token of the NFT marketplace and aggregator for pro traders, will have its global initial listing on 14th Feb in the NFT Zone, another important category of the Innovation Zone of Bitget.



Gracy Chen, Managing Director of Bitget, comments, “At Bitget, we are always trying our best to support quality projects with potential and facilitate the development of the industry as a whole in the long run. By implementing a rigorous vetting process, the Innovation Zone was designed to help users in their research process to uncover hidden gems within the vast number of tokens launching every day, and users can then decide which token suits their own portfolio the most.”



Meanwhile, Bitget’s data has been included in the Coin360 Verified Exchange data dashboard, and plus connected its deposit and withdrawal data on the blockchain analytics platform, Nansen, allowing users to more easily verify the platform data, ensuring transparency and protection of the interests of both retail and institutional users.