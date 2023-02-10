Abia Bans Barbecue, Cooking at Major Markets

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State Government yesterday banned barbecue at all the major markets across the state following a fire incident that razed two shops at Line 27 of Ngwa road market.

The state Commissioner for Trade and Investment, Chief John Okiyi Kalu, who announced the ban in a statement, said the state Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu, has directed that the ban was with “immediate effect.”

Apart from the prohibition of “roasting of fish and other animals in the market,” the government also outlawed “cooking within the major markets in the state.”

What this means is that those operating restaurants, roasting fish, meat, plantain, yam and other edibles would have to get them ready for consumption before bringing them into the market.

Justifying the ban, Okiyi said the fire incident last Tuesday, which razed two shops at Ngwa road market in Aba was caused by “a fish roaster’s stove that was left on after the close of business.

“We thank God that the market authorities and other sympathisers were able to deploy available fire-fighting equipment to quickly contain the fire,” he said, adding that Ikpeazu had directed for the evaluation of the damage “with a view to supporting the concerned traders.”

The trade and investment commissioner urged all market executives “to fully implement the guidelines on fire protection within our markets, including ensuring that no flammable material is allowed to be stored within the market as well as effectively distribute fire extinguishers.”

Meanwhile, the state government has stepped up the reconstruction and remodelling of the renowned Ariaria International Market in Aba, which commenced at the ‘A’ Line section of the market.

At his last inspection visit to the site of the ongoing project, Governor Ikpeazu announced that his Rivers State counterpart and political ally, Governor Nyesom Wike, had donated N200 million to the traders affected by the remodelling works.

He said after informing his friend, Wike, about the ongoing remodelling works at Ariaria Market and its impact on traders, the Rivers State governor expressed sympathy with the displaced traders and made the donation to assist them.

He further stated that he has approved additional sum of N100 million, which would also be deducted from the money to be paid for the shops, adding that “what the two donations mean is that the 600 traders have paid N500, 000 each for the shops.”

Ikpeazu assured the displaced traders that the remodelling of A-Line at Ariaria Market “is almost completed” and the traders would soon move into the new shops with enough money to do their businesses.