￼Fashola: PDP Suffering From ‘G-5 Infection’ Without Cure

*Tells PDP guber candidate that being a gov’s cameraman not qualification for the job

*Tinubu has the best credentials, Sanwo-Olu declares

Segun James

Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, took a swipe at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and said the opposition party was suffering from a political ailment known ‘G5 Infection’, which he claimed has weakened the party for imminent defeat in the forthcoming presidential poll.

Fashola, who stated this at the formal launch of “Eko O’ni Baje Ten Thousand Foot Soldiers for Tinubu/Shettima and Sanwo-Olu/Hamzat” an idea he initiated, also threw a jab at the governorship candidate of PDP in Lagos State, Olajide Adediran, saying working as a cameraman in his press crew as the governor of Lagos State was not enough to aspire for the position of governor.



He expressed confidence that the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu, would win the presidential election, adding that, he represents the best the nation has.

“At this point in time, Asiwaju is the best fit for this country. Tinubu/Shettima is a team that is unbeatable. We are talking about facts, what development trajectory that had happened. What the man has done not only in Lagos but for Nigeria. Giving his skills and capacity, Nigeria will be better for it. It is not about political patronage but this is a man we believe in,” Fashola stated.



The former Lagos State governor urged Adediran to come back to the progressive fold and attend leadership training saying, “Some people say they will take the land from us, that is too much. I did the Job of Governor for eight years and part of what helped me was that I was chief of staff to the Governor, even that was not enough.



“So just following a governor being a cameraman and then watching me for eight years then you think you will now be a governor, you are not ready. Come to our leadership school, you are not yet ready.

“That is why you will see that they are focusing on the N51 billion Lagos State is generating. You did not see the immigrant population that is coming into Lagos every day. The bigger the prosperity, the bigger the problems. Their party doesn’t see people, they don’t see the problem,” he said.

Fashola, however, encouraged members of APC to canvas massively and vote for the party.

In his address, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said nobody has the credentials like Tinubu to become President, noting that Lagos would deliver the largest vote for APC.



“I want to thank our minister and all those who have worked with him, especially, his 10,000 foot soldiers. That five million votes will come out. Tinubu is the best for Nigeria. Nobody has a credential like Tinubu to become President, that is why we truly believe in him.”

Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa urged party faithful and supporters of the party to be dedicated, committed, enlighten and educate others on the importance of the election, describing the event as crucial to disseminating information about the electoral process.



In their Goodwill messages, some party faithful and leaders, including, Minister of Science and Technology, Olorunimbe Mamora, former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Adebisi Sosan, Senator Gbenga Ashafa, took their turn to urge party faithful to go out en masse to canvass votes for candidates of the party in the elections

Meanwhile, a Coalition of Political Parties in Lagos State numbering about 74, which included the de-registered ones have endorsed Tinubu and Sanwo-Olu’s re-election bid.



Speaking on behalf of the group, Hon Akinola Obadia, said, “The basis of our choice for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the next President Federal Republic of Nigeria is not Far-fetched. Our choice is based on His track records, which is visible in the public domain for All to see.