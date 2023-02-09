Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG) partners Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture on the Eko Agro Mechanization Scheme

An indigenous tractor-hailing outfit, Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG), a subsidiary of the Origin Tech Group, has partnered with the Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture as part of its efforts to unlock agricultural production and boost economic contribution through the Eko Agro Mechanization Scheme by onboarding 20 of Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture tractors on its platform.

The Eko Agro Mechanization Scheme is a Lagos State Ministry of Agriculture initiative aimed at achieving food security in the State by putting more land to use through agricultural mechanization. Tractor-On-the-Go (TOG) is an innovative solution developed to help deliver affordable access to mechanization for farmers to help increase their productivity.

The Lagos State Eko Agro Mechanization Scheme will be formally flagged off on February 14th at the Lagos State Agricultural Training Institute, Araga, Epe, Lagos just in time for the start of the 2023 farming season and is expected to be witnessed by a large turn-out from the farming and agricultural value chain in Lagos State. The scheme is in line with the State Government’s commitment to supporting farmers and encouraging small and medium scale Agro-processors, whilst also creating an enabling environment for private sector involvement in the agricultural sector.

From land preparation (ploughing) to harvesting, TOG provides farmers access to modern equipment for a more productive and convenient farming experience. TOG has also embarked on training and capacity building programmes to train operators and equipment handlers in agricultural mechanization and tractor operations and raise awareness on the benefits and convenience of the use of mechanization via technology.

Recently, aided with support from a grant by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), TOG embarked on a skills acquisition programme for individuals in the agricultural sector across key states in Nigeria.

One of the aims for the USAID training programme which covered Plateau, Taraba, Ebonyi, Lagos and Niger States was to address food insecurity by increasing farm productivity stemming from the adoption of mechanized techniques in these communities; and increasing the income of smallholder farmers through improved uptake of mechanized farming and growth in the number of tractor and farm equipment operators within the communities.