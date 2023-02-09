Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The biggest event in the global gaming industry, ICE London, closes today at ExCel in London.

This year, the three-day event is organised under the theme, ‘Create Together’. More than 35,000 gaming pioneers from over 150 countries are part of the most comprehensive and ROI-friendly networking, business and learning experience in the gaming industry. Over 650 brands are on showcase at the event.

The international gaming platform is advertised as a gathering for ideas and meeting for the right people to exchange business plans and learn what the industry has to offer over three days of unrivalled product discovery and connections with gaming professionals from all sectors and levels of seniority.

ICE London enables attendees to gain premier access to the latest innovations, technology solutions, regulatory updates and the expert insights needed to position brands in new and mature markets over the next 12 months.

Amusnet Interactive, an arm of Amusnet Gaming Limited, a B2B licensed igaming company founded in 2012 and a leading company delivering the top-performing and most entertaining online games, is the lead sponsor of ICE London this year. The company is delivering more than 160 titles to the digital world, including video slots, roulettes, video pokers and keno.

ADVISORY: 18+ PERSONS BELOW 18 YEARS SHOULD NOT PARTICIPATE IN ANY BETTING, LOTTERY ACTIVITIES