CBN Directs Banks, Others to Guard against Terrorism-related Transactions

Nume Ekeghe



The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks, other financial institutions(OFIs) under its regulation and payment service providers to search through their database in search of any transaction that could be tied to a wanted terrorist.

The apex bank in a circular signed by the Director, of Financial Policy and Regulation Department, CBN, Harry Audu, stated that one Abdul Rehman Makki, should be added to the Isil and Al-Qaida sanction list.

The circular stated: “The United Nations Security Council (UNSC), had on January 16, 2023 listed Abdul Rehman Makki as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida and has accordingly been added to the ISIL (Da’esh) & Al-Qaida Sanctions List of individuals and entities that are subject to assets freeze, travel ban and arms embargo as set out in paragraph 1 of Security Council resolution 2610 (2021).”

The circular released yesterday further stated: “Further to the requirements of the provisions of Section 6 of the CBN AML/CFT Regulations, 2022 and Section 4.3 of the CBN Guidelines on Targeted Financial Sanctions Related to Terrorism and Terrorism Financing, 2022, all financial institutions are required to immediately screen their customer database for business relationship with the designated individual and file a report to the NFIU and update their sanctions screening list to reflect the recent changes in the UNSC Consolidated Lists. This is for the immediate compliance of all financial institutions.”

Abdul Rehman Makki is the head of LASHKAR-E-TAYYIBA (LET) political affairs. He served as head of LET’s foreign relations department and member of Shura (governing body). He is also a member of JUD’s Markazi (Central) Team and Daawati (proselytization) team. He is brother-in-law of LET Chief Hafiz Muhammad Saeed. Abdul Rehman Makki is wanted by the Indian Government.

UNSC had stated: “Makki was listed on 16 January 2023 pursuant to paragraphs 2 and 4 of resolution 2368 (2017) as being associated with ISIL or Al-Qaida for “participating in the financing, planning, facilitating, preparing, or perpetrating of acts or activities by, in conjunction with, under the name of, on behalf of, or in support of, “recruiting for”, “otherwise supporting acts or activities of”, and “either owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, by, or otherwise supporting” Lashkar-e-Tayyiba.”