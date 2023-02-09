Buhari Canvasses Support for Tinubu in Sokoto

By Onuminya Innocent In Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has begged Sokoto Voters to consolidate on the gain of democracy by voting All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to succeed him .

The President made the appeal on Thursday at Giginya Stadium, venue of APC presidential campaign .

He said Asiwaju was the right person to succeed him to consolidate on his achievements.

Speaking earlier, the APC presidential standard bearer said if given opportunity to govern the country, he would tackle the problem of kidnapping, out of school children in the state, boost agricultural production, and create good markets for their farm produce.

On his part, former Governor of Sokoto State Sen Aliyu Magartakada Wamakko said Sokoto was an APC state, stressing that the party will have sound victory in 2023 elections.

He further disclosed that the APC in the state will reclaim its stolen mandate in 2023, saying more than 70 percent of Sokoto people were members of APC.

The chairman of Progressives Governor’s forum and Governor of Kebbi Sen Atiku Bagudu said all APC Governors were working assidously for the party’s victory in their various states.

He noted that the APC governors had formed a united front and had closed ranks to ensure that the party wins at all levels in their states .

The highlights of the event were the presentation of decampees from People Democratic Party to by Sen. Wamakko to the PDP National Chairman Sen Abdullahi Adamu and the presentation of APC flag to Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, the party’s governorship standard bearer.

The decampees include former Commissioner of Security and Career Studies Col Garba Moyi Rtd, former Commissioner for Science and Technology Hajia Kulu Haruna, and Alhaji Umaru Kwabo among others.

Receiving the decampees, the APC national chairman Sen Abdullahi Adamu said PDP in Sokoto State was dead and buried.

Tinubu will meet with Ulamas, religious leaders and business Communities later in the day before proceeding to Kebbi in continuation of his campaign.