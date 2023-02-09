  • Thursday, 9th February, 2023

APC will Win Akwa Ibom, Says Guber Candidate, Udofia 

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Akwa Ibom State, Obong Akan Udofia, has expressed optimism that APC will win the forthcoming gubernatorial and federal elections in the state.

He made this statement while addressing a huge crowd of enthusiastic supporters, who came out in their thousands to show support for his ambition at the state APC governorship campaign flag-off, which held Wednesday at the Ikot Ekpene Township Stadium in Akwa Ibom State.

He described his sojourn into politics as a mission to create Jobs and share prosperity for the young people of the state.

“I created over 4,000 jobs as a private sector player and will do more when given the opportunity to serve the people of Akwa Ibom as governor,” he said.

He further stated that the massive show of support and the outpouring of love he receives wherever he goes aptly demonstrates the willingness of Akwa Ibom people to massively vote for him and his party in the forthcoming elections.

In his speech, a former governor of the state and Akwa Ibom North West senatorial candidate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, urged the people to vote for APC as a credible platform that will bring prosperity to the state.

The rally was well attended by DIG Ekpoudom (rtd), Chief Don Etim, state Chairman, Stephen Ntukekpo and other notable leaders. 

Thousands of people lined up the streets of Ikot Ekpene and were seen waving excitedly as Udofia’s entourage tried to make its way into the stadium.

