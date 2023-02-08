Quantum Analytics Listed as Registered UK Learning Provider

Quantum Analytics, a leading Education Technology (Edtech) startup and provider of Innovative Technology Solutions, is proud to announce its official registration and approval as a UK Learning Provider. This step reflects the company’s commitment to providing high-quality, industry-aligned training programs to individuals and organizations seeking to enhance their technology and data skills.

As a registered UK Learning Provider, Quantum Analytics will offer a range of tailored training programs and courses, designed to meet the needs of diverse learners. From entry-level courses for beginners to advanced programs for experienced professionals, the company’s curriculum is designed to help individuals and organizations stay ahead of the curve in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

With a team of experienced Faculty and a commitment to delivering hands-on, interactive training, Quantum Analytics is poised to help learners achieve their professional goals. Whether they are seeking to advance their careers, improve their businesses, or simply expand their knowledge, the company’s courses and programs will provide the skills and knowledge they need to succeed.

In addition to its training programs, Quantum Analytics will also offer a range of support services to help learners get the most out of their training experience. From online resources and study materials to dedicated student support, the company ensures that its learners receive the guidance and support they need to achieve their goals and transition into high-paying tech roles within the UK and across Europe.

“We are thrilled to announce our official registration as a UK Learning Provider,” said a spokesperson for Quantum Analytics. We look forward to working with our learners and helping them to unlock their full potential.

The Co-founder of Quantum Analytics, Janet Jonathan, told our correspondent that the listing is an important one to the African tech ecosystem at this time when the continent is experiencing an unprecedented number of Africans migrating to the UK and Europe. This is a very important step to position our African tech talent among other global talent and put Nigeria on the map.