NUGA Games: Lekki Garden CEO, Nyong, Rewards UNIPORT Winning Team

In what could be described as a reward for excellent performance in sport, the University of Port Harcourt, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, recently held a ceremony in honour of the triumphant team that won the Nigeria University Games Association (NUGA) held at the University of Lagos.

Speaking at the event held at the university campus, the Vice-Chancellor, University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Prof. Owunari Georgewill, announced the cash reward donated by the Chief Executive Officer, Lekki Gardens Limited, Dr. Richard Nyong (OON) for members of the contingent to the games.

Georgewill, who applauded the Lekki Gardens CEO for the kind gesture, stated that the token of appreciation extended to the entire team would serve as an encouragement to continue on that winning streak.

He equally expressed his immense gratitude to the team for the superlative performance at the competition, describing it as a great honour for the institution as a whole.

“On behalf of the Senate, management, non-academic and academic staff, and students of this great institution, I want to sincerely thank the entire team for your exceptional performance at the NUGA Games. I must say you have done creditably well for keeping the institution’s flag flying with such outstanding performances that are reflected in the number of medal hauls at this year’s games. We trust the entire team to continue on that winning streak”, he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Lekki Gardens Limited, Dr. Richard Nyong congratulated the team for their performance at the competition and explained that the cash prize is in appreciation of the team’s efforts and as motivation to surpass their past records.

“It is often said that the reward for hard work is more hard work: this means that you cannot rest on your oars both as individuals and as a formidable team. You must strive to continue to excel and maintain your position as the “best of the best”. Needless to say, the other contestants are planning on overtaking you at the next NUGA Games; you must not allow them, and by God’s grace, they will not succeed,” Nyong said.