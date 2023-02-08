Makinde: We Must Take Back Nigeria, Put It on Righteous Path

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has called on residents of the state to use the opportunity of the general election to “take back Nigeria and place it on the path of righteousness.”

This is as he reiterated that the February 25 presidential election would be an election like no other, which would usher in a truly independent Nigeria, and warn the people not to vote with sentiments.

The governor stated this at the monthly 7-7 programme of the Comfort Life Mission International (aka Olorun Ojiji), Ikoyi, Osun State, headed by Pastor Odekunle Epaphras.

Makinde urged Christians to take a firm decision in the coming polls in order to take Nigeria back, and shine the light on the supposedly dark corners of politics, stating that with only two weeks to the presidential election, it was time for activism rather than political correctness.

According to him, the insinuation that politics was a dirty game and that Christians should abstain from it has been unhelpful, noting that more Christians should participate in politics and governance as it would help to lighten the darkness in the world.

The governor, however, said his administration had in the last four years, been giving back to the society and developing the state across the four pillars of the administration.

He maintained that the ongoing Ibadan Circular Road project, which is only about five minutes to the Comfort Life Mission headquarters, was one of the many evidence of his administration’s developmental efforts.

He said when completed, the Circular Road would commute travellers from the Ife-Ibadan Road axis to Lagos in one hour and 10 minutes without having to go through the Ibadan city centre.

Governor Makinde, who stated that the successes achieved by the government would not have been possible without the prayers of the people of the state, added that he knew that the prayers of God’s people were fervent and effectual from the early period of his administration when he contracted COVID-19, and told the congregation that he was able to survive the virus despite the scare at that time.

He also expressed confidence that with the prayers and support of Oyo State people, he was sure of victory in the March 11 governorship election, because according to him, he was able to win in 2019 with the support of God the father, and the people of Oyo State.