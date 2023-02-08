Latest Headlines
Lawyer Donates Classrooms, Toilets to Nasarawa School
A Principal Partner, Lehi Attorneys, Mr. Babayemi Olaniyan, has donated a block of three classrooms and two toilets to the Akwaita Community in Nassarawa State.
The project, which commenced in September 2022, was inaugurated recently.
In a statement, Olaniyan explained the rationale for the donation saying that the school is run by a missionary who has been teaching children in the community under trees for years.
He stated that he had always wanted to leave an impact on society and that he saw a need in the community and decided to meet it.
The lawyer noted that the children now have a better chance of beating poverty and developing their community.
The school’s headmistress, Faith Chuwudozie-Oliver, thanked Olaniyan, noting that there had been failed attempts at getting a proper structure.
The structure, she added, had brought the school together.
The project was dedicated amidst an atmosphere of joy and great hope as parents and children in the community showed their appreciation with singing and dancing.