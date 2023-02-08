Lawyer Donates Classrooms, Toilets to​ Nasarawa School

A Principal Partner, Lehi Attorneys, Mr. Babayemi Olaniyan, has donated a block of three classrooms and two toilets to the Akwaita Community in Nassarawa State.

​The project, which commenced in September 2022, was inaugurated recently.

In a statement, Olaniyan explained the rationale for the donation saying that the school is run by a missionary who has been teaching children in the community under trees for years.​

He stated that he had​ always wanted to leave an impact on society and that he saw a​ need in the community and decided to meet it.​

The lawyer noted that the children now have a better chance of beating poverty and developing their community.​

The school’s headmistress, Faith Chuwudozie-Oliver, thanked Olaniyan, noting that there had been failed attempts at getting a proper structure.

The structure, she added, had brought the school together.

The project was dedicated amidst​ an atmosphere of joy and great hope as parents and children in the community showed their appreciation with singing and dancing.​



