FCTA/FHA to Compensate Families of Gwarimpa Collapsed Building Victims

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) have commiserated with the families of the persons that died in the building that collapsed in Gwarimpa on February 3, 2023, while directing that a compensation plan be prepared for them.



This decision came about after a meeting between top officials of the FCTA and the FHA where the report was presented to the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello by the Chairman of the FHA, Senator Lawal Shuaibu.



They regretted the loss of lives and also set up a technical team to look into the report prepared by the FHA on the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the three-storey building at 6th Avenue Gwarimpa Estate, which led to three fatalities.



The FCT Minister also announced that in line with FCTA policy, the allocation of the collapsed building be revoked.



The meeting resolved that the investigation by the technical team was also aimed at strengthening the internal working mechanism of both agencies.

They vowed that all those found culpable in the building collapse would face appropriate punishment commensurate with the crime committed.



The meeting also commended the various agencies involved in the rescue efforts that saved 21 lives, stressing the need for cases of contraventions to go beyond mere issuance of “stop work” notices.



Both organisations resolved to work very closely together to prevent any future occurrence.