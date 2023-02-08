Emenike Promises Industrial Clusters to Boost Rural Devt in Abia

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

The Abia State governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Ikechi Emenike has promised to set up agro-processing industrial clusters in all the 17 local governments (LGs)of the state to maximise their peculiar agricultural potential.



He made the promise yesterday at the commencement of his LG campaign rallies after observing a week-long break in campaigns in honour of the late governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prof Uche Ikonne.



The APC governorship hopeful, who was welcomed by a tumultuous crowd of party supporters to Ndioru Central School, Oboro Ikwuano venue of the rally, said:”Ikwuano is an agricultural belt of the South-east zone and we are going to add value to your farm produce by setting up processing factories that would create jobs and improve your livelihoods.”



He encouraged Ikwuano people to cast their votes for APC and reap the rewards of good governance, adding that nobody should entertain any fear that their views would not count as obtained in the past.



“We’re asking everybody to believe in APC, work for APC and vote for APC to make Abia better,” he said, adding, “when the victory comes it will be for the good of Ndi Abia,” he said.



The National Vice-chairman of APC, South-east, Dr Ijioma Arodiogbu, said that the party had found in Emenike the best governorship candidate that can transform Abia.



He said that Abia “is very important to us (APC) because we need to change the narrative in God’s own state. Emenike is primed to bring the real change that Abia has been lacking.”



APC chieftains from Ikwuano all drummed up support for the candidates of the party at all levels, saying that “Ikwuano land is totally for APC” as had been demonstrated in previous general election.



Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Hon Henry Ikoh, stated that Abia APC has gotten a formidable governorship candidate who will rebuild Abia, adding that “Ikwuano will continue to support and vote for APC 100 percent.”



Former House of Representatives member, Hon Emeka Atuma said that the people of Ikwuano have chosen to identify with APC because every development project in the area was courtesy of the party at the centre.



He lamented the “total neglect and marginalisation” of Ikwuano by the PDP led administration of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu, insisting that not even a kilometre of road in Ikwuano has been tarred even though the LG falls within the Umuahia capital territory.



“Ikwuano will see development, Ikwuano will see the impact of good governance when Emenike becomes the governor of Abia State,” he assured the people.

Earlier in his opening remarks the chairman of Abia APC, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu said that the 2023 general election had promised a very good opportunity for Abians to bring the change thry have been yearning for.



“This is our chance, this is our opportunity to rewrite the sad story of Abia,” he said, adding that APC has put forward Emenike to drive the needed change in Abia.