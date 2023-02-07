  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

WIP Africa Delivers GreenPoint Community to over 50 Subscribers in Lagos 

Business | 23 mins ago

Kayode Tokede 

Wealth Island Properties (WIP), over the weekend, allocated GreenPoint Community properties to over 50 subscribers in what the Chief Executive of the company, Tade Cash has described as a brave move by allotees.

According to him, “It is easy to invest at convenient times, but those who, despite uncertainty, still have time to invest in the future are very brave. And those are the people we have here taking advantage of the investment offer of one of our properties, the GreenPoint Community in Epe.”

More than 50 subscribers were allotted their space at the 20 acres project .that comes with a registered Deed of Assignment and Survey from the government of Lagos State.

He encouraged the them to align with the government in following requisite processes that have been stipulated, to have their building project sorted from start to finish including; abiding by accredited professionals at every stage of the development.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.