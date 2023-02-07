Vive Africa Releases Inaugural List of Top 25 Nigerians Changing Face of Education

Vive Africa, a boutique marketing communications agency in Africa focused on education has released its inaugural list of ‘Top 25 Nigerians Changing the Face of Education’.

The list comprises broad spectrum of thought leaders, bridge builders and change makers shaping the future of education and inspiring a generation through uncommon dedication and hard work.

Personalities featured on the list included Adetomi Soyinka, Regional Director, Higher Education Programmes, British Council, Nigeria; Adewale Yusuf, Founder & CEO, AltSchool Africa; Temilade Salami, Chevening Scholar and Founder/Executive Director, EcoChampions; and Dipo Awojide, Strategy Advisor, High Impact Careers.

Vive Africa collaborates with local and international partners to promote individuals and institutions making a remarkable impact in Education on the continent. Its groundbreaking Market Sentiment & Study Motivations Report remains a reference point in exploring market trends and gauging prevailing sentiments in the international education sector through the lens of African students.

The 2016 edition of the annual Ikeja Captains Day tournament; a week-long competition put in place to mark the end of tenure of Cdre Tokunbo Ajomale (rtd), came to a thrilling end on Saturday with Femi Oyefule emerging the winner of the competition.

To emerge victorious, Oyefule shot a score of 67-net, leaving Henry Okpe with a net score of 71 in the second position. Former club captain, Kunle Ogunleye placed third in the competition while Ebiyemi Pinnick, also a former golf captain at golf section of Ikoyi club came fourth.

Las Ali Shobande won in the veteran category with a score of 72-net while another former captain at Ikeja Golf club, General Olayinka Sule ducked in the second position.

The prize staked in the guest men category went to Ayo Fagbemi while Tope Melodi was runner-up.

In the Ladies event, Chichi Alamu emerge winner after a net score of 65, leaving Lola Mamud in the second position.

Other winners in the keenly contested event include, Ruth Oluwatosin, Magdalene Quaye, Queen Adam and Maria Asuni.

Others are Toyin Akinola, Uche Dimgba, Omini Ofem, Yomi Egbe, Uche Nwokocha and Tolani Ilesanmi.

Impressed with the turnout at the occasion, the Captain Ajomale thanks every member of Ikeja Golf Club for the opportunity to serve them.

While saying his vision for the club had been largely achieved, Ajomale promise to continue to contribute to the development of the club.

Newly installed Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi was the special guest at the event closing ceremony.

Ooni Ogunwusi led a team of other Yoruba Obas and prominent Yoruba sons and daughter to the closing ceremony.