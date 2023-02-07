Suspension/Expulsion: Court to Hear Wike’s Suit against PDP February 14

* Orders party, Rivers governor to refrain from actions, steps capable of jeopardising trial

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A Federal High Court in Abuja has adjourned to February 14, for hearing in a suit filed by Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, against the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Justice J. K. Omotosho fixed the date for hearing shortly after granting an ex parte application ordering parties in the suit not to do anything that may likely affect the outcome of the suit currently before the court.

Wike in the motion on notice dated February 2, 2023, was challenging the alleged plans by his party, the PDP, to either suspend or expel him from the party.

Pending the hearing of the suit marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/139/2023, the Rivers State Governor brought an ex parte application praying the court for an order, “maintaining status quo and staying all actions in the matter relating to the threat to suspend or expel the applicant by the first to fifth respondents pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice”.

A certified true copy (CTC) of the court’s order sighted by THISDAY listed the PDP, National Working Committee (NWC), National Executive Committee (NEC), National Chairman, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, National Secretary, Senator Samuel Anyanwu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as first to sixth respondents respectively.

Ruling in the ex parte application on February 2, Justice Omotosho held that: “Upon reading the affidavit in support of the motion exparte deposed to by Precious Ikpe and after hearing Dr J. Y. Musa (SAN) for the applicant, it is hereby ordered that all parties maintain peace and shall not take any action or step or act that may make the outcome of the motion on notice dated February 2 nugatory and worthless.”

Justice Omotosho further ordered that any of such action so taken shall be a nullity.

Meanwhile, the judge also granted the application seeking for leave to serve the court documents on the first to fifth respondents, adding that hearing notice be issued and served on the respondents.