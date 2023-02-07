SGoF Inaugurates Committee for Monitoring, Enforcement of Survey Coordination Act

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

To address the challenges of Nigeria’s national security, the Surveyor General of the Federation (SGoF), Abuduganiyu Adebomehin, has inaugurated an implementation committee for monitoring and enforcement to ensure compliance with the provisions of the Survey Coordination Act (SCA).

A statement by the Head of Press and Public Relations in the office, Abu Michael, stated that the provisions of the SCA are meant to guide against activities of surveying and geoinformatics that may infringe on areas of national security and abuse of critical infrastructure across the country.

It added that the law requires persons, groups or corporate organisations, apart from the military to refer to the SGoF before embarking on surveying and mapping activities.

Adebomehin, who inaugurated the committee during a session of the collaboration meeting of the Office of the Surveyor General of the Federation (OSGoF) with the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Police and other Security Agencies in Abuja, directed the committee to commence its task, which he described as a very important national assignment, with immediate effect.

He observed that some persons and corporate groups had been using Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and other geospatial technologies in gathering data across the country without recourse to national security, stressing that activities that constitute violations of the provisions of the Act would no longer be condoned.

He added that the law would henceforth take its full course on any of the violators hence the inauguration of the committee in demonstration of the seriousness of the federal government‘s commitment to issues of national security.

The committee which will be presided by the Head of the Survey Coordination Department of OSGoF, Semiu Ayinde on behalf of the SGoF comprises staff of the Monitoring and Compliance Division of the Office.