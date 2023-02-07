Premium Trust Bank Wins Most Innovative Bank Award

Rebecca Ejifoma

One of the fastest-growing financial institutions in Nigeria, Premium Trust Bank, has clinched the Leadership Most Innovative Bank of the Year 2022 award at the 14th edition of the Leadership annual conferences and awards.

At the event held in Abuja with the theme: ‘Credible Election in an Economy in Transition’, the bank earned the recognition following its innovative strategies in its operations which stands it out.

According to the Managing Director and CEO of the Premium Trust Bank, Mr. Emmanuel Emefienim, in a statement issued yesterday, “As a bank, we leverage on technology with our brick and mortar to ensure that we deliver digital solutions to our customers.”

He noted that for a new bank, it would be difficult to compete with the older banks in terms of the branch network.

Emefienim added: “What we set out to do from the beginning is to create digital solutions that adequately meet the needs of all our customers irrespective of their location.”

He said the bank has achieved the spread of seven branches within seven months of business operations in Nigeria, building communities, improving lives and fostering the growth of its customers.

Before the award ceremony, Leadership Media Group unveiled its 2022 awardees with Premium Trust Bank leading other banks in innovation in banking operations.

Meanwhile, the award ceremony had in attendance dignitaries, including the Vice President of Nigeria Yemi Osinbajo as chairman of the occasion and the former Prime Minister of Kenya, Raila Odinga, as the Guest Speaker.