Obi Exposes Alleged Tinubu’s Multi-million Naira Fake News Plot





The Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, yesterday, said it had uncovered the planned launch of a multi-million naira media campaign, dubbed “Killer Punch” by campaign team of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, aimed at spreading lies about the Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

The Head of Media of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, Diran Onifade, said in a statement that the plan is being orchestrated by the spokesmen of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, Femi Fani-Kayode, and Adamu Garba.

The statement read: “Having failed in all their plans to win the February 25 election, and seeing their campaign derailing on all fronts, Tinubu’s media handlers led by the trio of Femi Fani-Kayode, Festus Keyamo SAN and Adamu Garba are set to release a video they term ‘Killer Punch’.

“Already, they have been releasing snippets of the documentary on social media, without getting any attention, as people already know about their desperation to drag down Obi, who they rightly know, is far ahead.

“This documentary of lies and falsehood, which they have fabricated, attempt to portray Obi as a drug peddler, killer and sexual pervert among other innuendos in their fertile imagination.

“Already, the Obi-Datti Media Office is aware, that they are a product of a strategy session between Tinubu and selected members of his media team, where Tinubu reportedly accused his media handlers of not ‘punching to knock out’ and not doing enough, to halt Obi’s unprecedented progress.

“He, therefore, demanded more wild propaganda from them, against his opponents, especially Obi, with the objective of throwing anything at the opponents to win, regardless of ethics or morality.

“We will continue to be amused over the desperation, to search for faults on the Presidential front runner, and their apparent frustration, of not finding any.

“The LP standard bearer has remained the most fact-checked, among the four top Presidential candidates, for the obvious reasons, that he is the only one running an issues-driven campaign, and therefore provoking intellectual conversations, and gaining more supporters, daily, nationwide.

“But as Election Day draws nearer, and the reality of their impending defeat heightens, their anger and frustration, are also on the rise.”