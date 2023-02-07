  • Monday, 6th February, 2023

NIMASA Seeks Private Sector Participation in Blue Economy

Director General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh has called for deeper private sector participation in the blue economy initiative to harness greater benefits from the maritime industry.

Delivering a paper in Lagos as guest speaker at a lunch hour lecture series organised by Academy for Maximum Achievement, Jamoh gave an expository discourse on the many untapped opportunities in the maritime industry.

While giving reassurances that the deep blue project for which the federal government procured air, land and water assets for maritime security has made the industry safer and removed Nigeria from the list of countries with high incidence of attacks.

Speaking earlier, Barr Margaret Orakwusi, Leader of the Think Tank Group said it is a knowledge-sharing platform 

According to her, “The Corporate Think-Tank was created by the Academy for Maximum Achievement as an interdisciplinary platform to bring together experts and leaders from various walks of life to stimulate discourse on critical and pressing national socio-economic issues. And galvanize research and expert contributions towards public policy support and implementation.”

Also speaking at the event, Princess Vicky Haastrup, Chief Executive Officer of ENL Consortium commended Jamoh’s feats as NIMASA DG. 

She described environmental sustainability within ports areas as critically deserving of government attention.

