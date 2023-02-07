  • Tuesday, 7th February, 2023

Naira Redesign: CIBN Appeals for Calmness of Nigerians /Says Regulators, Banks workings to Resolve Lapses

Business | 14 hours ago

Nume Ekeghe

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has expressed concern over the recent crises rocking the financial sector. The Institute is empathizing with Nigerians going through a difficult moment occasioned by policy induced scarcity of naira notes.

In a statement issued Tuesday and signed by the Registrar/Chief Executive, Akin Morakinyo, HCIB, CIBN specifically attested to the fact that the difficulties encountered in accessing the new Naira notes has heightened tension and, in some cases, provoked acts of violence at different customer touch points.

Whilst CIBN expressed the reality of the plight of bank Customers, it is passionately appealing for calm and understanding saying the regulator (the Central Bank of Nigeria) and the operators (the banks) are working assiduously to bring the situation under control.

According to CIBN, a better approach to resolving this crisis requires cooperation from customers and the banks. While customers are beseeched to eschew any act capable of exacerbating the current situation and exercise restraint, Banks are called to perform their duties with utmost professionalism and diligence.

