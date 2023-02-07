Honeywell Group, LSETF Train 77 Youths on Enterprise, Career Development

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Honeywell Group, as part of its commitment to foster youth employment has trained 77 youths on entrepreneurial development and success in corporate careers under the Lagos Innovates Talent Development Initiative (LITDI) Cohort A.

The talent development initiative was executed in collaboration with the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF).

The training, which began in September 2022 with 77 beneficiaries that were selected from a pool of 1,000 applicants, was facilitated by one of LITDI’s training partners, the Dataleum.

Its beneficiaries were taken through a rigorous four-month training exercise where they were exposed to data analytics training, soft skills training, stimulated interview sessions, and other job preparation activities.

They were graduated last Friday in a ceremony that doubled as a career fair as recruiters were present to interview the beneficiaries and offer them employment.

One of the beneficiaries, Ms. Favour Adebayo, said that the programme was what she needed to change her life. She said: “The talent development programme was transformational. The programme gave me direction and more opportunities. From acquiring soft skills that I didn’t know I lacked to intense hands-on practice, I am convinced that the only way from here is up!”

Commenting on the training, the Honeywell Group’s Head of Corporate Services, Tomi Otudeko, said: “We are proud of these beneficiaries who have worked tirelessly throughout the rigorous programme, and it has been a delight to see their faces light up. More importantly, we are encouraged by the impact this training has had on their lives and how it will cascade down to 77 communities across the state.

“As a company, we are deliberate about investing in people and initiatives that will allow us to make positive impact on communities and improve the lives of our stakeholders.’

Speaking in the same vein, LITDI’s Head, Startups, Mr. Hakeem Onasanya, said: “One of the major highlights of this initiative, aside from the number of young people we are able to support, is hearing about its impact from the beneficiaries. I applaud the graduates for their commitment to the programme, and we are optimistic that the graduates will go on to do astounding work in their new career path and in service to Lagos State.”