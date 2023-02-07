Group Accuses El-Rufai of Pursuing Selfish Agenda

A group, known as Arewa Unity and Development Movement (AUDM) has accused Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai of pursuing selfish agenda against the overall interest of the North.

The AUDM alleged that El-Rufai is insulting the Northern elders and making abusive statements just because the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, promised him the position of National Security Adviser (NSA).

In a statement issued by the Convener, Isa Hassan Jafaru, yesterday, the AUDM cautioned the governor not to take personal interests above that of the region and country.

The group said: “We have been reliably informed of the promise made to Governor Nasir El-Rufai by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu which is to the effect that he would be appointed the next NSA should Tinubu wins this month’s election.

“It is within the rights of El-Rufai as guaranteed by the constitution of the country to accept any promise, no matter how trivial, but coercing every individual, group or region into his selfish agenda stands logic upside-down”.

“Our position, however, is that the governor should know that any ambition being pursued by any individual must be moderated by the thinking of the society to which such individual belongs.

“El-Rufai is a known self centered individual and a divisive politician who always acting according to the dictates of his interest and nothing more.

“As we speak today, the general consensus in the North is that the best person that should be supported to become the next president of the country, and among all the four candidates is Atiku Abubakar. He is the best and well positioned to rescue the country. This is why we are calling on Governor El-Rufai to have a rethink rather than pursuing his personal and parochial interest.”

The group also cautioned the governor to refrain from abusing leaders and elders of the region by considering his political future which could be jeopardised.

The group said El-Rufai had said several negative things against Tinubu in the past, and once vowed that he would never deputise for a drug baron as president.

Speaking exclusively with Daily Mail on 13 May, 2019, El-Rufai, through one of his aides said: “Nigerians know who a drug baron is. Nigerians know who was arrested and convicted of drug peddling in the US some decades ago.

“The Executive Governor of Kaduna state cannot be a running mate to such a person.”

The group cautioned the governor to desist henceforth from insulting northern leaders and Mr. President just because he nurses an inordinate and selfish ambition against that of the region and the country.