GROHE X Summit ‘Caring for Water’ 2023 Will Tackle Questions on the Future of Water

In an effort to promote the existential value of water as an infinite source of life, GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, will dedicate its 2023 GROHE X Summit ‘Caring for Water’ taking place from March 7 to 9, 2023, to the “element we cannot live without: water.”

In a statement, the group said all over the world, different societies are facing numerous challenges that require knowledge-sharing, new ideas and innovative approaches combined with a large dose of pragmatism.

The organisers in the statement said each summit day would be dedicated to one of the macro trends urbanisation, sustainability, and health and well-being, and the debate to focus on: ‘What makes a place a home? How will we live with and use water in the future? How can water help heal an increasingly stressed population?’

It said during the GROHE X Summit, the brand would highlight the relevance and value of water by bringing the industry together to demonstrate that it needs an entire ecosystem to make change happen.

In the statement, the Leader of LIXIL EMENA, Jonas Brennwald, said: “We will look at water in the context of the key trends that shape our industry and the future of living-urbanisation, sustainability, as well as health and wellbeing. We will ask ourselves, what does the future of living look like in a world that seems to spin faster than ever before? How can we contribute to more sustainable buildings? And, finally, what potential does water have as a new mindfulness experience.”

The GROHE X Summit is inviting participants to join the discussion in various formats. “From practice-oriented masterclasses, thought-provoking panel discussions to inspiring keynotes and fact snacks, the GROHE X digital experience hub caters to the diverse needs of the entire ecosystem the brand is looking to engage,” it said.

The programme, according to the statement, will be complemented by showcases of new GROHE products and technologies, providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

Meanwhile, GROHE has announced the following selection of confirmed speakers and guests including Elina Hiltunen of The Futures Agency, who will demonstrate how ‘we can form scenarios that show us possible futures and suggest potential development pathways’; Børge Ousland, Norwegian adventurer and polar explorer, “will share with us how he observes climate change and its effects during his expeditions.” Beth Healey, a researcher for the European Space Agency, will present her findings on humanity’s dependence on water, while Thomas Rau, Founder of Turntoo, RAU architects; Anne-Vera Deinhammer, director for Circular Cities and Regions, Circular Economy Forum Austria; and Gerhard Sturm, leader of Commercial Development at LIXIL EMENA, “will discuss how we need to build for a sustainable tomorrow.”

Also, Tina Norden, Principal, Conran and Partners; Rhael ‘LionHeart’ Cape, Spoken Word Artist; Dr. Alan Dilani, founder, International Academy for Design and Health; and Karl Lennon, leader of Projects Channel A&D at LIXIL EMENA, will look at the healing power of architecture.

The statement added: “Register now to secure your spot at this year’s GROHE X Summit ‘Caring for Water’, and get first-hand insights into how GROHE is looking to tackle future challenges around the element that is nothing less than existential.”

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, since 2014, has been part of the strong brand portfolio of LIXIL, a manufacturer of pioneering water and housing products. In order to offer “Pure Freude an Wasser”, every product is based on the brand values of quality, technology, design and sustainability, the statement noted.