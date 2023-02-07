Gary Lineker’s Plaudits for Red-hot Osimhen

England’s Three Lions legend, Gary Lineker, has heaped praises on Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Super Eagles striker is the top marksman in the Italian topflight this season. Osimhen is the leading scorer in the Serie A with 16 goals from 20 matches.

In just five minutes on Sunday, Osimhen score two goals as Napoli defeated Spezia 3-0 to go 16 points clear at the top of the Serie A.

The 2015 FIFA Under-17 World Cup winner with the Golden Eaglets in Chile showed another side of him shortly before that game with Spezia.

While warming up before the kick off of the match, his shot hit a young fan of the Naples based club.

In sympathy, Osimhen scaled the perimeter fence at the stadium to go apologies and bear hug the girl in question. That gesture was an opportunity for several Napoli fans to swarm Osimhen, asking for selfies and autographs.

With the video of that gesture going viral on the social media, one of England’s legends, Gary Lineker, thumped up Osimhen in a tweet yesterday.

“He’s talented on the pitch as he is kind off it. Grande,” Lineker tweeted on social media yesterday in appreciation of Osimhen’s gesture.

Several reports in England are suggesting that Chelsea are ready to break bank to lure Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

The deal is likely going to exceed Chelsea’s £106 Million record transfer to sign him in the summer.

The London club will therefore fancy their chances of beating top competition from PSG, Real Madrid and Manchester United to the prized signature of the Super Eagles star striker.

Osimhen was a big fan of Chelsea and Didier Drogba as a boy. Just recently, former Chelsea boss, Jose Mourinho compared the Nigerian striker as the new Didier Drogba.