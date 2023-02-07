Atiku: I’II Ensure Gombe/Bauchi Oil Benefits the People

•Kwankwasiya members are back in PDP, says Ayu

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the People s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has pledged that he would ensure that the oil discovered in discovered between Bauchi and Gombe would be exploited to the benefit of the people.

Atiku made the promise in Bauchi at the presidential campaign of the party.

He commended the Governor of Bauchi state, Bala Mohammed for the developmental project he has executed in the state.

Atiku said: “I want to thank Gov. Bala Mohammed he has constructed roads, he has constructed schools, he has constructed hospitals and we want to commend him for all the things he has done. And we want you to vote for him.

“I have also pledged that the petroleum that has been discovered between Bauchi and Gombe will be exploited to the benefit of the people. I have also pledge to set aside $10 billion for youths and women to receive loans to set up their small and medium business enterprise for self-employment.”

Also, the National Chairman of the party, Dr. Iyorchia Ayu said the presidential candidate of the party would serve as the medicine for all the problems the people are facing, including hunger, insecurity, and out-of-school children.

According to him, Today everybody who ran away is coming back. We have just received everybody from the Kwankwasiyya, I don’t need to come to Bauchi and campaign.

On his part, the Chairman of the PDP campaign and the Governor of Akwa Ibom state, Udom Emmanuel, said Atiku has the capacity to turn things around.

He said: “A man who has the knowledge, very resourceful, the man who has the empathy to do things right. The man who can assemble the right team to put this economy in place.

” I can assure you that with Atiku Abubakar, you will not buy fuel again for N400 a litre, with Atiku Abububakar you will not trek again, with Atiku Abubakar, schools will not close, with Atiku Abubakar, our tertiary health institutions will no longer be consulting clinics, every thing will start to shift back to perfection.”