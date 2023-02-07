APC Holds Rally in Katsina, Cancels Road Show over Bakori Killings

*Tinubu donates N100m to victims’ families

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Road Show and programs of celebration were on Monday canceled in Katsina following the tragedy in Bakori Local Government area of the state where terrorists ambushed an army of vigilantes and eliminated many of them.

The mega rally in which the President, Muhammadu Buhari and the APC flag bearer in the Presidential contest, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, were star attractions was tamed as speaker after speaker took to the microphone to express sorrow over the tragic killings.

President Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, led leaders, members and Presidential Candidate of the APC in vilifying the evil of terrorism that has deprived many of loved ones, while prodding citizens to continue working collectively for the good of the state, and nation.

At a state and national rally of the APC held at the Muhammadu Dikko Stadium, the President presented the flagbearer of the party for the Presidency, Asiwaju Tinubu, and Governorship Candidate of the state, Dr Dikko Umar Radda, to indigenes and residents.

In his remarks, Governor Masari, who called for special prayers for repose of the souls of slain indigenes, more recently some vigilantes, thanked the APC Presidential Candidate for donating N100 million to the families of all those who were affected by the attacks.

“Leadership is not a joke. We should pray and support our leaders. The choice before us in the forthcoming elections is between light and darkness. We have a choice to move our state, and nation, or take it backwards.

“Separate yourselves from liars and jokers. We have seen this people and we know them; they gather people and deceive them. We would not be dealing with Boko Haram and bandits today if they had provided the right leadership in the past,’’ he said.

The Governor said the APC was committed to rebuilding all that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had destroyed.

Also speaking, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, said the party would continue on the path of patience and steadfastness in growing the state and the nation.

“We are, indeed, in very peculiar times. We are facing many challenges that require wisdom, patience and steadfastness to overcome,’’ he added.

In his remarks, the APC Presidential Candidate condoled with President Buhari, Governor Masari over the attacks in Bakori local council.

“Yesterday, we discussed whether we should continue or cancel the rally. If we had cancelled, they will appear to have achieved their aim.

“Nothing happens in life without the will of the Almighty Allah. We will continue with our rallies, and ignore the killers. They have committed a heinous crime before God and against humanity. No religion or society will tolerate killing of the innocent.

“We share in the pain, and sorrow of loss. Only Allah can soothe the pains of the widows and widowers, and all the loved ones. The killers have not won, and they will never win. The wicked shall perish. We will defeat the troublers of Nigeria,’’ he said.

Tinubu said President Buhari abhors violence, unfairness and injustice, and would not tolerate the mayhem by the terrorists.

“President Buhari will never harm anyone. He wants peace, protection of citizens and progress. We will work with the President. He is a progressive leader.

“We will never allow the Poverty Development Party to return to power,’’ he added.

On his part, Director General of the APC Presidential Campaigns and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, urged Katsina indigenes to continue their support for the governing party, while commiserating with families of the vigilantes.