Again, Omo-Agege Laments Underdevelopment of Warri, Environs

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Delta State All Progressive Peoples Congress (APC) candidate and Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, has again expressed sadness over the underdevelopment of Warri and environs.

Omo-Agege, who made his feelings known last night during a separate town-hall meetings with the Private School Owners of Nigeria (PSON) and health workers in Delta, however pledged to immediately embark on urban renewal in Warri metropolis and environs if elected governor of the state.

“Unemployment is key to us and we have it in our blueprint. We will dredge the Warri river to allow vessels navigate into our ports and by implication create jobs for our people. We will also ensure multinationals operating in Delta relocate their headquarters to the state,” he said.

The APC governorship candidate assured the people that he will invest on security architecture to ensure adequate security of lives and properties in the state.

“A good government should do a proper investment in security architecture. A proper investment in security can contribute to business growth,” he said.

Addressing the school owners, the lawmaker representing the Delta Senatorial District, said that investment in education was very important.

Omo-Agege noted that a country was as good as the product of her education and assured the people that he would address the needs of the private school owners when he emerged as governor.

The APC governorship candidate decried the hardship retirees go through in the state, noting that some had died without getting their gratuities and promised to address the anomalies.

Omo-Agege, however, urged the people to vote for all the APC candidates in the forthcoming general election.

Earlier, PSON had decried the exorbitant enrolment levies, licence renewal and other taxes being paid to the state government despite its contribution to employment generation.

They consequently urged Omo-Agege to address the challenges when he emerged as governor of the state.

Mr. Lucky Ovwigho, who presented an address on behalf of the PSON, said that the group meticulously examined all the political candidates vying for the various political offices in the state and made its choice.

According to him, among all the gubernatorial candidates in Delta, Omo-Agege was the most qualified.

“He has the zeal and feeling of the people of Delta to our much craved political eldorado, economic freedom, empowerment, job creation that have been elusive over the years.

“We have longed for an egalitarian society, a state of our own, where equity, fairness and justice shall be the symbol of the citizens and government, irrespective of origin or zonal backgrounds.

“Sir, we are highly endeared to the capacity, personality and proven track records of your stewardship to the people of Delta Central in particular, Delta and Nigeria in general.

“You have indeed brought light to your people through your qualitative and quantitative representation which we tagged the first of its kind,” he said.

The APC campaign train thereafter moved to Effurun where they held a town hall meeting with the Medical Association in Effurun, Uvwie Local Government Area.

Addressing the healthcare workers, Omo-Agege said that healthcare delivery should be a right for everyone and not a privilege.

The lawmaker while assuring adequate training and retraining of health workers promised to upgrade the existing healthcare facilities and also built digitalised ones.

Responding to questions from the health workers, Omo-Agege assured them that he would have quarterly interactive session with the health workers to discuss ways of moving the sector forward.

He assured them that he would make the needed investment in the public healthcare to reduce over burden in the tertiary healthcare system.

He also said that his administration will ensure Public Private Partnership (PPP) in the healthcare management system to reduce child mortality rate.

Speaking further, Omo-Agege said that he would partner the local government authority to strengthen the primary healthcare in the state.

He also said that his government would ensure robust and effective working relationship between the healthcare workers and security agencies in the state to ensure effective service delivery.

Among the medical associations that attended the meeting were Medical and Dental Consultant Association of Nigeria, Association of Resident Doctors (DELSU) branch, and Association of National Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria.

Others were the Association of Nurses and Midwifery, DELSU branch, Association of Professional Bodies of Nigeria and Pharmacy Society of Nigeria.