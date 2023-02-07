A2J Condemns Killing of Imo Customary Court Judge

A justice sector reform NGO, Access to Justice (A2J) has urged the Imo State Governor, to end politically-motivated violence in Imo State.

A statement signed by A2J Executive Director, Joseph Otteh said ‘The killing of Customary Court Judge, Nnaemeka Ugboma in Imo State, by unknown persons in open court on the 2nd of February, 2023 is a horrendous and vicious attack on the administration and delivery of justice in Imo State, and escalates a systematic pattern of attacks on institutions and infrastructure of justice in that State for a long while now. While physical buildings of Courts in Imo State have been routinely attacked and burnt over a considerable period now, the vile, brutal killing of Judge Nnaemeka Ugboma takes the intimidation of the Judiciary to whole new levels, unprecedented in Nigeria’s history. There are reports that, prior to this time, some courts in Imo State had virtually stopped sitting in the State because of safety concerns, and the targeting and killing of a judicial officer in the course of carrying out judicial functions will amplify and aggravate fears of insecurity which judicial officers, and indeed, residents of Imo State entertain.

‘It is unfortunate that Nigeria’s security forces were unable to prevent the killing of Judge Nnaemeka Ugboma, in spite of clear evidence that institutions of justice have been very specifically targeted, and were susceptible to these attacks by unknown persons. It is also, on balance, possible to infer that the killing of Judge Nnaemeka Ugboma is not unconnected with, or facilitated by the government’s politicisation of safety, security and well-being in Imo State, and the war of attrition that characterises the conflict between Government forces and those of persons of unknown affiliations, or, as characteristically called, “unknown gunmen”.

‘The Chief Justice of Nigeria and Imo State Chief Judge Must Act Now, to Prevent Further Attacks.

‘The Imo State Judiciary must now demand better protection of its Judges and Courthouses, and the Chief Judge of Imo State, working in lockstep with the Chief Justice of Nigeria, should take up issues of safety and security of Judges and Courthouses in the State with the Federal Government and its security forces. The Federal Government must address the security situation in Imo State, with urgency and forthrightness.’

“The working conditions of the Judiciary, are having a detrimental effect on recruiting exceptional Judges. The Committee notes that poor working conditions of judicial officers, is one of a number of factors that are currently affecting recruitment to the Bench, and is deeply concerned about the impact on the administration of justice…..We propose a 200% salary increase across board, for all judicial officers.” – NBA Working Committee on Judicial Remuneration and Conditions of Service