The Most Expensive Transfers in Sports

Transfers in sports can be a significant issue for both clubs and spectators. When a player transfers teams, it may have a significant influence on the league’s balance of power and result in a shift in fan devotion. Fans who have backed a famous player for years may opt to follow him to his new squad if he moves from one team to another.

Transfers may also be costly, with top players asking for high fees. Teams are prepared to pay these fees because they understand that having elite players on their roster increases their chances of success. For example, if a club wants to win the championship, they may spend a large transfer price for a player they feel would offer them the best chance of success.

Transfers may be a thrilling experience for sports bettors on sites like 10CRIC. When a big-name player joins a new team, there is often a lot of conjecture about how the player will perform in their new environment. This may result in greater betting action as bettors attempt to profit from their predictions regarding the player’s performance. Furthermore, transfers can alter the odds for various betting markets, opening up new chances for sports bettors to put wagers on and win big. Transfers in sports are always worth watching, whether you’re a casual fan or a seasoned bookmaker.

Here are some of the most expensive transfers in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sam Curran (INR 18.50 Crore)

Sam Curran became the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after being purchased by Punjab Kings for INR 18.50 crore (roughly USD 2.25 million) in the latest auction. This made him the most expensive buyer in IPL auction history, beating Chris Morris’ previous record of INR 16.25 crore.

Curran, who was named Player of the Final and Tournament at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, has been on fire since September, with 25 wickets in 14 T20s and a 7.08 economy rate. In 31 T20 innings since 2020, he has raised his batting average to 27.07 with a strike rate of 154.69.



Chris Morris

Chris Morris made history by becoming the most expensive player in Indian Premier League (IPL) history after being bought by the Rajasthan Royals at the IPL 2021 mini-auction. During the bidding battle, Morris’ worth rose from a base price of INR 75 lakh to a whopping INR 16.25 crore.

Morris was the Royals’ best wicket-taker the next season, taking 15 wickets in 11 matches, but he struggled with the bat, making only 67 runs at an average of 13.40. Morris, who has vast expertise and exposure to worldwide T20 tournaments, may find a new home after being released by the Rajasthan-based team.



Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh was signed by the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) before the 2015 Indian Premier League season for a whopping INR 16 crore (IPL). The previous year, Royal Challengers Bangalore paid INR 14 crore for him. His performance, however, fell short of expectations, as he only managed 248 runs with an average of 19.07 and a strike rate of 118.09.

Yuvraj was subsequently signed by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 7 crore in 2016 and went on to have a better run, hitting 488 runs in 22 matches with an average of 27.11. His time with Kings XI Punjab did not go well, with an average of 10.83 and a strike rate of 89.04. However, he completed his IPL career on a positive note by getting a 50-plus run-on debut for the champion Mumbai Indians in 2019.



Kyle Jamieson

Kyle Jamieson, a New Zealand cricketer, was the second-most expensive player purchased by the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 2021 IPL auction for a staggering INR 15 crore. This followed a brilliant Test career in which he grabbed 36 wickets at a strike rate of 13.27. He’d also had a remarkable ODI debut and the finest T20 bowling numbers for a New Zealander. Jamieson’s performance in the IPL was poor, with only nine wickets from nine games and a pricey economy rate of 9.60. He was released from the team after multiple poor performances and did not make the RCB’s retention list.