NPFL: Akwa Utd Dent Remo Stars’ Push to Top of Group A

Ikenne club, Remo Stars suffered yet another defeat in their Match-day 6 fixture against Akwa United at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo yesterday.

Despite the defeat, Remo Stars remain in the second spot behind Bendel Insurance in the Group A of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League log.

Cyril Olisema fired Akwa United ahead in the fifth minute from the spot.

Qudus Akanni however unsettled the home fans in the 24th minute as he brought scores level.

But just as the first time half was about to close, Uche Collins restored Akwa’s advantage, while Oluwasegun Olalaere’s 60th minute own goal guaranteed maximum points for the Promise Keepers. For the third week running, Akwa United remain in the fourth place of the group.

At the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, the People’s Elephant struck twice, thanks to Chukwuemeka Obioma in the 27th and 45th minutes as they sent El-Kanemi Warriors back home empty-handed.

The result enable Enyimba to retain their third spot in Group A.

Plateau United are fifth as an own goal by Oriyomi Lawal ensured that Kwara United lost at the Jos International Stadium.

Shooting Stars defeated Nasarawa United 2-0 at the Adamasingba Stadium in Ibadan. Samuel Ayanrinde’s brace in the 40th and 44th minutes settled the game.

Shooting Stars moved a step up to No 6, replacing Gombe United, who had played goalless with log leaders Bendel Insurance on Saturday.

In Group B, Lobi Stars displaced defending champions Rivers United at the top. While the Ortom Boys settled for a barren result at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna against homeside Niger Tornadoes.

Rivers shocked their hosts, Doma United in the 25th minute through the Cameroonian defender Ngweni Ndasi at Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe. But that lead lasted only five minutes as Musa Usman brought the match to a deadlock in the 30th minute. He then got the winner for Doma in the 68th minute.

With the result, Doma now occupy the fourth spot in the section.

Sunshine Stars have Stephen Chukwude to thank for his fourth mnute strike against Bayelsa United, which turned out to be only goal of the encounter at the Akure Township Stadium. Sunshine Stars have their position unchanged – fifth.

RESULTS

Group A

Insurance 0-0 Gombe Utd

Enyimba 2-0 El-Kanemi

Shooting 2-0 Nasarawa

Akwa Utd 3-1 Remo Stars

Plateau Utd 1-0 Kwara Utd

Group B

Dakkada 2-4 Abia Warriors

Sunshine 1-0 Bayelsa Utd

Tornadoes 0-0 Lobi Stars

Doma Utd 2-1 Rivers Utd

Wikki 1-0 Rangers