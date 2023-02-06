I’ll Make Ijebu Central a Model, Says Ogun SDP Reps Candidate

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The House of Representatives Candidate for Ijebu Central Federal Constituency on the platform of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mrs. Adeola Azeez, at the weekend promised to make the constituency a model for others in the state if she emerged winner of the February 25, 2023 election.

Azeez made the promise, at Ijebu-Ode, which is the headquarters of the Ijebu Central Federal Constituency while flagging of her campaign for the House of Representatives’ election.

The flag off of the campaign also witnessed defection of some members of Democracy Integrity Achievers (DIA) from 20 local government areas of the state to the SDP.

While addressing the people, who gathered from the three local government, Ijebu Ode, Odogbolu and Ijebu North-east, she said that the day of her swearing would mark a new dawn for her federal constituency if she would win the election.

The candidate promised to contribute to enacting laws that would make life meaningful for Nigerians.

She said: “A new dawn is coming to Ogun State. A new dawn is coming to the Ijebu Central Constituency. I am promising you youths, women and all residents of the constituency, that you shall not regret voting for me. There are plans for everyone.

“I will liaise with appropriate agencies and people to get jobs for youths in this constituency. All of you should just go and take your PVC and go to your polling units and vote SDP.”

Also speaking, the State Chairman of the SDP, Mr. Yinka Ola-Willaims, urged the people in the electorates to vote for Azeez in order to ensure good representation.

He said: “There is a difference between a politician and a human being. Adeola Azeez is not a politician. She is a human being. She understands corporate governance. She is humane. She is brilliant and credible.

“Nigeria needs laws that will make government accountable and transparent. We need laws to strengthen our system. Adeola is capable and understands the process because of her background and pedigree.

“We need to strengthen our health sector, we need to strengthen our educational system and all other sectors. Let us give somebody who can deliver, our votes.”