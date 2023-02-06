Cross River South Senatorial Election: How Asuquo Ekpenyong Left Copycats Dazed

The All Progressives Congress, APC senatorial candidate for Cross River South, Asuquo Ekpenyong is teaching his opponents a hard lesson in modern politicking and electioneering and they are learning and copying fast even though they are spent forces.

Ekpenyong’s opponents are not in tune with modern electioneering. They are old, archaic in their approach and lack foresight and strategy, hence their copycat mindset.

The ward-to-ward grassroots campaign which Ekpenyong pioneered which is now done and dusted is what those running against him are embarking on right now.

While one of them, an outdated, weather-beaten politician, is currently bogged down by old age and cannot effectively mobilise on a ward-to-ward basis, the other one is paranoid about the National Assembly.

The older of the two first ran an election and went to National Assembly 32 yrs ago, when Ekpenyong was just 6 yrs old.

The other candidate, on the other hand, has successively been in the political sphere since 1998 and is currently serving a “12-year term” for a federal constituency with a total number of zero bills sponsored.

While the former, the PDP candidate does not have the mental, physical or financial capacity to replicate what Asuquo Ekpenyong has done, the latter, the Labour Party flagbearer has only an abridged financial capacity to attempt to replicate Asuquo Ekpenyong’s endeavours.

Though he’s been seen very shamefully trying to replicate Ekpenyong’s campaign model, the electorate knows it’s a case of copycat, given that he has never attempted this in all five elections he’s run.

Thankfully, the people of the Southern Cross River senatorial district are no fools; they know that if it is not panadol, it can not be the same thing as panadol!