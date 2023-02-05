Will Peace Return to Edo PDP?

Since the Supreme Court has dismissed the appeal filed by a faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) loyal to the National Vice Chairman of the PDP (South-south), Chief Dan Orbih, will peace return to the party in the state?

The apex court in a judgment delivered last Wednesday recognised the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s faction of the party as the authentic faction that should produce candidates for the forthcoming general election.

Both Obaseki and Orbih had been locked in a leadership battle for the soul of the party in the state.

While a Federal High Court in Abuja had in May last year recognised Orbih’s faction as the authentic candidates, another in Benin City, gave recognition to Obaseki’s faction.

Both had appealed the judgments at the Court of Appeal.

The crux of the matter is who has the power to conduct the primary election for the selection of candidates for the forthcoming elections slated for February 25 and March 11.

The judgment which arose from the consolidation of all cases relating to the leadership tussle has put to rest anxiety as to the right persons to represent the party in the elections.

Delivering judgment in the appeal filed by Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama and others against Hon. Mathew Iduoriyekemwen and others, the apex court held that the case of the appellant was faulty as it did not emanate from the judgment of the appellate court.

In the appeal, the appellants had sought a reversal of the judgment of the lower court claiming it erred in law when it failed to declare them rightful candidates of the PDP in the elections.

But the apex court in its judgment delivered by Justice Centus Nweze, dismissed the appeal on the grounds that it was incompetent.

According to the judgment, an appeal must be based on issues contended at the lower court to qualify for review.

It was simply nonsensical and needless for Orbih to be contesting the leadership of the party with Governor Obaseki in the first place. All over the country, the governor is the leader of the party ruling the state. Why he chose to fight with the governor, no one knew.

Now the highest court in the country, the Supreme Court has put an end to the unnecessary dispute. But will peace return to Edo PDP?

Incidentally, Governor Obaseki has waved an olive branch to the Orbih faction. It is better for him to accept it than endless rancour.