REA Signs 342 Funding Deals on Renewables with Local Firms

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Rural Electrification Agency (REA) yesterday revealed that it had signed 342 grant agreements with local firms to provide renewable, off-grid electricity for far-flung areas across the country under the Nigeria Electrification Projects (NEP).

The REA programme, which has so far provided electricity for an estimated 6.8 million Nigerians, is financed by a $350 million World Bank loan and a $200 million loan from the African Development Bank (AfDB).

In his remarks at the agency’s board and management staff retreat in Abuja, the Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba said the government was determined to bridge the grid electricity gap through the deployment of off-grid solutions nationwide.

He said: “Renewable energy is the solution to bridge the electricity gap in the nation quickly, which is why we plan to continue to optimise it while drawing in quality investments and private sector participation in the space.

“This administration’s efforts to improve energy access through on and off-grid electrification solutions are commendable. We must not lose sight of Vision 30:30:30, aimed at raising the generation capacity to 30,000MW by 2030, of which 30 percent will be from renewable sources,” he stated.

Jedy-Agba described the agency’s vision and the critical roles it must continue to play in the global conversation on energy transition and off-grid electrification.

He expressed confidence in the current REA management and board, noting that the entire country was witnessing the positive effects of their leadership and dedication to the agency’s growth and impact.

While commending the agency for its achievements across the country, he disclosed that he would push to ensure that REA has befitting office accommodation and a salary review for its workforce.

Also speaking, REA’s Managing Director, Salihijo Ahmad, noted that the agency over the years had continued to deliver on its mandate through an array of impactful projects, quality strategic collaborations, robust research and development, and data driven decision making and investment on people and processes.

According to him, the agency’s management has been able to implement reforms that have repositioned REA, stressing that under NEP, 28,315 mini-grid connections had been achieved with another 1.2 million connections made through the Solar Home System (SHS) installations.

Also in its bid to fulfill its mandate of providing electricity to unserved and underserved rural communities across the country, the agency held a town hall meeting with the employees of the organisation.

The aim of the workshop, the agency said, was for institutional strengthening and sustainable development where the management conveyed its plans and direction for the agency.

It also discussed with staff on the challenges faced in the implementation of projects and their duties in order to chart a way forward, which it said is critical in advancing the course of the REA mandate and improving the energy sector.

Meanwhile, NOSDRA has announced that the fire reported at the OML 18 operated by Eroton Exploration and Production Company has been put out.

The large oil block located south of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, contains 11 oil and gas fields and on January 20, a fire, allegedly caused by vandalism and bunkering activity, engulfed the wellhead in Degema Local Government Area.

Eroton had confirmed the wellhead fire incident, saying “the Akaso6LS fire died out while Akaso15L is still on fire”.

Speaking on the latest development, Director General, NOSDRA, Idris Musa was quoted by TheCable as saying that the fire had been finally put out.

“The oil wellhead has been secured by an indigenous well control firm Kenyon International West Africa Ltd,” he said.